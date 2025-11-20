Q4 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a research report issued on Sunday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.14.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$20.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.32. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$14.03 and a 12 month high of C$35.48.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

