Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Susquehanna set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $889.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The company had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,738. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.