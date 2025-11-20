Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating.

10/14/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

10/3/2025 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

10/2/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Occidental Petroleum had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

