Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.4%

BRO opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.