Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Progressive stock on October 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Get Progressive alerts:

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.23. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,567,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,460. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.