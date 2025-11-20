Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RPM International stock on November 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

RPM International Stock Down 0.1%

RPM stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in RPM International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 29,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $40,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,303.26. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

