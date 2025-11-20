Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Progressive stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

NYSE PGR opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.23. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,460. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 106.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $259.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.65.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

