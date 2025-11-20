Rep. David Taylor Sells American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Electric Power stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $124.80.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,578.84. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.03.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

