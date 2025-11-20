Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cohen & Steers stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.8%

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 29.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $27,880,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,465,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,790,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,138,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,554,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 98,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNS

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.