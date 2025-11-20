Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Credo Technology Group stock on October 30th.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $141.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $193.50.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

In other news, Director Manpreet Khaira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $748,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,770.58. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $3,084,879.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,777,675.61. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock worth $149,011,579. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,525,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163,305 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,811 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after buying an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

