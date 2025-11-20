Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CommVault Systems stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

CommVault Systems stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.81 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day moving average of $173.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,435,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,113,000 after purchasing an additional 112,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,388,000 after buying an additional 117,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,335.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,713,584.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,704.37. This represents a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,843 shares of company stock worth $5,553,047 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

