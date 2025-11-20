Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sterling Infrastructure stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $334.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $419.14.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

