Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UFP Industries stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 5.00%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 648.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About UFP Industries



UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.



