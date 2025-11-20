Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Descartes Systems Group stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DSGX opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,678,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,370,000 after purchasing an additional 936,718 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,155,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 275.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 835,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 613,009 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,378,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

