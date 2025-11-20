Rep. Scott DesJarlais Sells Off Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Representative Scott DesJarlais (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PepsiCo stock on October 28th.

Representative Scott DesJarlais also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 10/28/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

Scott DesJarlais (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

DesJarlais (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Scott DesJarlais was born in Des Moines, Iowa. Before his election to the U.S. House, DesJarlais worked as a physician. He earned bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of South Dakota.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

