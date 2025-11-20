Rep. Scott DesJarlais Sells Off Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Representative Scott DesJarlais (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in United Parcel Service stock on October 28th.

Representative Scott DesJarlais also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 10/28/2025.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,730,000 after acquiring an additional 372,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,594,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after buying an additional 762,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative DesJarlais

Scott DesJarlais (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

DesJarlais (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Scott DesJarlais was born in Des Moines, Iowa. Before his election to the U.S. House, DesJarlais worked as a physician. He earned bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of South Dakota.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

