Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

