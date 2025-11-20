Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 1,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Repsol Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company’s Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.