RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 37,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 28,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of -0.63.
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
