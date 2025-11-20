Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAR Q3 Earnings

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.56. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share.

CAR has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.83.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 2.2%

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $212.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $10.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

