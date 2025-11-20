Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Traeger Q1 Earnings

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Traeger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.04 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. Traeger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of COOK stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $27,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Traeger by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Traeger by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

