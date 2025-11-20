Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVMD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares set a $80.00 price objective on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $71.62.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $210,410.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,809,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 347,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,979,617.53. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 238,033 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,908 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.