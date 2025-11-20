Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.8929.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,886,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Riskified by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 523,855 shares during the period. TFJ Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 31.7% during the third quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,104,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 165,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

RSKD stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $755.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 11.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

