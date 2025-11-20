Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

RIVN opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,690,323. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,610 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,198,967,000 after buying an additional 2,597,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,351,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $269,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after acquiring an additional 689,045 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 9,204,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $135,126,000 after acquiring an additional 829,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

