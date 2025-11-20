Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

Oracle Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $225.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

