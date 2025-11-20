Robert W. Baird Raises Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $158.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $112.53.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $76,005.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,386.84. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,447,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $22,572,489.06. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,207,121. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nuvalent by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,300,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,979,000 after acquiring an additional 724,491 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 599,710 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,239,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth $31,969,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

