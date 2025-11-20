Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Militello sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $114,515.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,343.76. This represents a 30.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth Bjork bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

