Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.1429.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Stock Down 2.3%

Roku stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. Roku has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.Roku’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,547.80. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $1,364,151.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $18,998. This represents a 98.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,543 shares of company stock valued at $54,856,429. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roku by 253.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.