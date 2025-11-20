Rosenblatt Securities Lowers NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $175.00

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 72.19% from the stock’s current price.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price objective on NiCE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on NiCE in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.54.

NiCE Trading Down 3.8%

NiCE stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.92. NiCE has a 52 week low of $99.12 and a 52 week high of $193.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiCE by 4.6% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiCE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of NiCE by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiCE by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

