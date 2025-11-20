Roth Capital Forecasts EZCORP’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for EZCORP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for EZCORP’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

EZPW has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EZCORP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.58. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,864.76. Following the sale, the director owned 133,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,735,000 after acquiring an additional 369,817 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,321,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EZCORP by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,148,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 465,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 437,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 289.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,758 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

