Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 94,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 756,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,526,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,408 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.