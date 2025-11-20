Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.82.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.8% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

