Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 8,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 9,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on RUSMF

Russel Metals Stock Down 1.7%

Russel Metals Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.