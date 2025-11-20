Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.7106 and last traded at $0.7857. Approximately 1,530,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,901,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8570.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.3%

The firm has a market cap of $400,707.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($33.60) by $31.79.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.