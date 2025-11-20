Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8%

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.