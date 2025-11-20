Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRRK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $102,836.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,925.88. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,222.42. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $77,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

