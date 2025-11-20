Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Lower Earnings for Aspen Aerogels

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 56,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $183,609.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,655.53. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

