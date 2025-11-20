Seaport Res Ptn Predicts NVIDIA’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.