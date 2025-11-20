Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,097,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,246 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $424,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 989.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 166,879 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 103.6% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ST

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $25,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,675.20. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $104,067.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,093.20. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,622 shares of company stock worth $212,289. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.