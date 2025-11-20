Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLNO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.46.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of -2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

