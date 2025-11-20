Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 1.4% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,688.50. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

