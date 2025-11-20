SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SRBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded SR Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SR Bancorp from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SR Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. SR Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $127.95 million, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.56.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 142.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in SR Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 4,158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SR Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.