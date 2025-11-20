State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jake Auchincloss

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-Massachusetts) recently sold shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in State Street stock on November 17th.

State Street Stock Up 0.8%

STT opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $122.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $324,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $256,367,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $93,016,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in State Street by 261.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,217,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after buying an additional 880,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Auchincloss

Jake Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Auchincloss (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jake Auchincloss was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Auchincloss served in the United States Marine Corps from 2010 to 2015 and reached the rank of captain. He earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard College in 2010 and a graduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016. Auchincloss’ career experience includes working as a product manager with a cybersecurity startup and as a senior manager for new products with Solaria Labs at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

