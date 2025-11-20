Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $42.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other news, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,357,494.30. Following the sale, the director owned 1,413,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $293,907.56. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $243,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 13.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Trupanion by 283.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

