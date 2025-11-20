Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 16,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 11,621 call options.
MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $100.12 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
