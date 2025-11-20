Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 16,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 11,621 call options.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $100.12 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.