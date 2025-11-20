Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $208.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Targa Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

