TC Energy (TRP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2025 – TC Energy had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/7/2025 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/6/2025 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/17/2025 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

10/14/2025 – TC Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/9/2025 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – TC Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2025 – TC Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

