TD Cowen Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $263.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $261.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.39. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $209.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,055,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,816,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,336,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,994,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,885,000 after buying an additional 2,547,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,321,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,300,000 after buying an additional 170,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,140,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

