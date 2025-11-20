TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,041,000 after buying an additional 7,038,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 111.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,939 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $64,217,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,535,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,030,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 632,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $24,428,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,917,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,656,625.48. This trade represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,441.28. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.