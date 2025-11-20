The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $135.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.69.

Nuvalent Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,447,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,489.06. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,553,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,573. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,207,121. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuvalent by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nuvalent by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

